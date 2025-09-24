Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has dropped by -1.14% compared to previous close of $83.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that Zoom Communications is upgraded to a buy, reflecting improved fundamentals and accelerating growth in core and new business segments. Enterprise revenue growth has reaccelerated, online business has stabilized, and new products like Phone, ZCC, and AI are scaling faster than expected. ZM’s valuation is now more reasonable versus peers, with consensus underestimating growth potential from enterprise, AI monetization, and cross-selling.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZM is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 16 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZM is 265.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on September 24, 2025 was 3.50M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM’s stock has seen a -3.08% decrease for the week, with a 0.13% rise in the past month and a 8.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Zoom Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for ZM’s stock, with a 4.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ZM, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ZM Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.52. In addition, Zoom Communications Inc saw 23.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Sankarlingam Velchamy, who sold 2,595 shares at the price of $85.09 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Sankarlingam Velchamy now owns 130,242 shares of Zoom Communications Inc, valued at $220,809 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Communications Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.60%, with 11.03% for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 25.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $935.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.