Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS): A Technical Analysis

WKHS has 36-month beta value of 2.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WKHS is 15.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKHS on September 24, 2025 was 3.55M shares.

WKHS stock’s latest price update

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.54% compared to its previous closing price of $1.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that FOSTER CITY, Calif. and TEANECK, N.J.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS’s stock has risen by 5.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.02% and a quarterly rise of 17.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for Workhorse Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for WKHS’s stock, with a -67.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKHS reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WKHS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

R. F. Lafferty gave a rating of “Hold” to WKHS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

WKHS Trading at -24.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2082. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc saw -87.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Peters James, who sold 100 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Peters James now owns 470 shares of Workhorse Group Inc, valued at $131 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Joshua Joseph, the Chief Technology Officer of Workhorse Group Inc, sold 120 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that Anderson Joshua Joseph is holding 823 shares at $157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.3% for the present operating margin

-2.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc stands at -7.61%. The total capital return value is set at -2.21%. Equity return is now at value -201.87%, with -79.89% for asset returns.

Based on Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$71.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.