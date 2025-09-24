Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.67x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WWW is 79.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.35% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of WWW was 1.74M shares.

WWW stock’s latest price update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW)’s stock price has plunge by -1.31%relation to previous closing price of $29.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that The Merrell x LONELY GHOST Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K Marks the First-Ever LONELY GHOST Footwear Partnership, Made for the Next-Gen Female Explorer ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Merrell, the global leader in hiking and outdoor footwear, has partnered with cult-favorite lifestyle brand LONELY GHOST on a limited-edition capsule that champions the simple power of stepping outside.

WWW’s Market Performance

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) has seen a -6.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.16% decline in the past month and a 60.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for WWW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.06% for WWW’s stock, with a 42.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWW stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for WWW by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for WWW in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $29 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWW reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for WWW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to WWW, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

WWW Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.82. In addition, Wolverine World Wide, Inc saw 86.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from Hufnagel Christopher, who sold 32,294 shares at the price of $31.91 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Hufnagel Christopher now owns 231,558 shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc, valued at $1,030,502 using the latest closing price.

Latchana David A, the Chief Legal Officer of Wolverine World Wide, Inc, sold 5,000 shares at $32.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29 ’25, which means that Latchana David A is holding 19,253 shares at $160,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide, Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 27.52%, with 4.63% for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $130.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.