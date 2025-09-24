WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60% compared to its previous closing price of $21.94. However, the company has seen a -4.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-18 that WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC ) 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference September 18, 2025 9:50 AM EDT Company Participants Timothy Boswell – President & COO Conference Call Participants Brent Thielman – D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division Presentation Brent Thielman D.A.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSC is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WSC is 176.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSC on September 24, 2025 was 2.15M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stock saw a decrease of -4.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.90% for WSC stock, with a simple moving average of -26.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to WSC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.20. In addition, WillScot Holdings Corp saw -45.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Lopez Hezron T., who sold 22,000 shares at the price of $24.63 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, Lopez Hezron T. now owns 54,038 shares of WillScot Holdings Corp, valued at $541,860 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Holdings Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.82%, with 1.81% for asset returns.

Based on WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $648.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.