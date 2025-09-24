What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tetra Tech, Inc’s (TTEK) Stock

In the past week, TTEK stock has gone down by -6.00%, with a monthly decline of -6.90% and a quarterly plunge of -4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Tetra Tech, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for TTEK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK) is 42.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTEK is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TTEK is 261.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On September 24, 2025, TTEK’s average trading volume was 1.96M shares.

TTEK stock’s latest price update

Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.67% in relation to its previous close of $35.22. However, the company has experienced a -6.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTEK

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTEK reach a price target of $268, previously predicting the price at $234. The rating they have provided for TTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TTEK, setting the target price at $191 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

TTEK Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTEK fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.05. In addition, Tetra Tech, Inc saw -26.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTEK starting from Birkenbeuel Gary, who sold 2,390 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, Birkenbeuel Gary now owns 37,725 shares of Tetra Tech, Inc, valued at $86,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Tech, Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 12.68%, with 5.12% for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 24.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $584.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.