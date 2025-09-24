What Recent Market Trends Mean for T Stamp Inc’s (IDAI) Stock

In the past week, IDAI stock has gone up by 45.19%, with a monthly gain of 50.25% and a quarterly surge of 84.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.99% for T Stamp Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.64% for IDAI stock, with a simple moving average of 38.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDAI is 0.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IDAI is 2.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On September 24, 2025, IDAI’s average trading volume was 116.05K shares.

IDAI stock’s latest price update

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 51.00% in relation to its previous close of $3.0. However, the company has experienced a 45.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Trust Stamp announces the publication of a Partnership Brief by Intel Corporation focused on Trust Stamp’s “Protect” AI-powered identity platform Trust Stamp announces the publication of a Partnership Brief by Intel Corporation focused on Trust Stamp’s “Protect” AI-powered identity platform

IDAI Trading at 52.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.61%, as shares surge +35.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +27.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, T Stamp Inc saw 39.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDAI starting from DQI Holdings Inc., who purchased 1,363,636 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Oct 28 ’24. After this action, DQI Holdings Inc. now owns 5,961,337 shares of T Stamp Inc, valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.3% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc stands at -2.73%. The total capital return value is set at -1.94%. Equity return is now at value -575.54%, with -169.51% for asset returns.

Based on T Stamp Inc (IDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.