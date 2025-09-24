What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gold Royalty Corp’s (GROY) Stock

In the past week, GROY stock has gone up by 2.34%, with a monthly gain of 16.77% and a quarterly surge of 63.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for Gold Royalty Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.19% for GROY stock, with a simple moving average of 88.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GROY is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GROY is 141.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. On September 24, 2025, GROY’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.

GROY stock’s latest price update

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.97% in relation to its previous close of $3.8. However, the company has experienced a 2.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) receives a Buy rating, reaffirmed by strong financial and operational momentum in 2025. GROY’s revenue, operating cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA all posted triple-digit year-over-year growth, driven by record gold and silver prices and higher GEOs. Key assets—Côté, Vareš, and Borborema—are ramping up, supporting long-term GEO growth and improved leverage ratios despite current high debt metrics.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GROY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GROY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GROY reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for GROY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2025.

GROY Trading at 17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROY rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Gold Royalty Corp saw 180.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Royalty Corp stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.33%, with -0.25% for asset returns.

Based on Gold Royalty Corp (GROY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 23.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 66.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.