What Recent Market Trends Mean for Delek US Holdings Inc’s (DK) Stock

In the past week, DK stock has gone up by 4.99%, with a monthly gain of 34.94% and a quarterly surge of 58.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Delek US Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.73% for DK stock, with a simple moving average of 68.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DK is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for DK is 58.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.11% of that float. On September 24, 2025, DK’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

DK stock’s latest price update

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.04% in relation to its previous close of $32.36. However, the company has experienced a 4.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-03 that As of Sept. 3, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to DK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

DK Trading at 28.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +27.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.09. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc saw 62.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Wright Robert G., who sold 7,135 shares at the price of $29.24 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Wright Robert G. now owns 48,294 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc, valued at $208,627 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -200.75%, with -11.92% for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 122.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.