What Recent Market Trends Mean for Deckers Outdoor Corp’s (DECK) Stock

In the past week, DECK stock has gone down by -5.61%, with a monthly gain of 2.69% and a quarterly surge of 9.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Deckers Outdoor Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for DECK stock, with a simple moving average of -16.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is 17.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DECK is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DECK is 145.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% of that float. On September 24, 2025, DECK’s average trading volume was 3.25M shares.

DECK stock’s latest price update

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.05% in relation to its previous close of $113.22. However, the company has experienced a -5.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that Deckers Outdoor is rated a buy, with strong brand execution driving impressive growth for Hoka and UGG despite market caution. DECK’s growth is fueled by successful marketing, innovation, and international expansion, with Hoka and UGG as core revenue drivers. Short-term headwinds include U.S. market softness and tariff risks, but these are viewed as cyclical rather than structural threats.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $100 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DECK reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for DECK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 25th, 2025.

DECK Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.63. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corp saw -26.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Ibrahim Maha Saleh, who sold 300 shares at the price of $118.02 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Ibrahim Maha Saleh now owns 10,979 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp, valued at $35,405 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corp stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.43%. Equity return is now at value 43.58%, with 27.70% for asset returns.

Based on Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 354.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.