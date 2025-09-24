W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) has jumped by 7.30% compared to previous close of $1.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fxempire.com reported 2025-09-23 that Oil markets rebound after multi-day pullback.

Is It Worth Investing in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTI is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WTI is 97.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTI on September 24, 2025 was 1.48M shares.

WTI’s Market Performance

WTI’s stock has seen a 9.67% increase for the week, with a 7.88% rise in the past month and a 20.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for W & T Offshore Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.57% for WTI’s stock, with a 21.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTI reach a price target of $6.90, previously predicting the price at $5.10. The rating they have provided for WTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

WTI Trading at 12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7948. In addition, W & T Offshore Inc saw -4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for W & T Offshore Inc stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -168.88%, with -10.29% for asset returns.

Based on W & T Offshore Inc (WTI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $118.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.