Vox Royalty Corp (VOXR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VOXR is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VOXR is 43.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume of VOXR on September 24, 2025 was 473.80K shares.

VOXR stock’s latest price update

Vox Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: VOXR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.51% in relation to its previous close of $3.88. However, the company has experienced a 16.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that All figures expressed in USD unless noted otherwise. DENVER, Sept.

VOXR’s Market Performance

Vox Royalty Corp (VOXR) has seen a 16.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.62% gain in the past month and a 23.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for VOXR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.90% for VOXR’s stock, with a 34.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VOXR Trading at 18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOXR rose by +13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Vox Royalty Corp saw 43.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VOXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vox Royalty Corp stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -4.19%, with -3.16% for asset returns.

Based on Vox Royalty Corp (VOXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Vox Royalty Corp (VOXR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.