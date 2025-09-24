Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.16% in relation to its previous close of $37.34. However, the company has experienced a 5.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (VIST) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) is 6.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIST is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VIST is 94.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On September 24, 2025, VIST’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stock saw a decrease of 5.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for VIST stock, with a simple moving average of -19.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIST

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIST reach a price target of $65.40. The rating they have provided for VIST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21st, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VIST, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

VIST Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.15. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR saw -18.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 32.89%, with 12.49% for asset returns.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.