Verastem Inc (VSTM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VSTM is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VSTM is 57.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.96% of that float. The average trading volume of VSTM on September 24, 2025 was 2.65M shares.

VSTM stock’s latest price update

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.66% in relation to its previous close of $9.13. However, the company has experienced a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Verastem (VSTM) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

VSTM’s Market Performance

Verastem Inc (VSTM) has seen a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.21% gain in the past month and a 101.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for VSTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.83% for VSTM’s stock, with a 44.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to VSTM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

VSTM Trading at 17.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, Verastem Inc saw 224.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Stuglik Brian M, who sold 587 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Stuglik Brian M now owns 101,739 shares of Verastem Inc, valued at $5,864 using the latest closing price.

Gagnon Robert E., the Director of Verastem Inc, sold 281 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Gagnon Robert E. is holding 41,961 shares at $2,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

19.97% for the present operating margin

1.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc stands at 21.25%. The total capital return value is set at -1.07%. Equity return is now at value -437.92%, with -110.30% for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -58.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$125.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -60.8. The receivables turnover for the company is -3.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Verastem Inc (VSTM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.