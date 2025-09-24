USBC Inc (USBC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of USBC Inc (AMEX: USBC) has jumped by 6.54% compared to previous close of $0.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-15 that RENO, Nev., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USBC, Inc. (NYSE American: USBC) (“USBC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has changed its name from Know Labs, Inc. to USBC, Inc. The Company’s common stock will now trade on the NYSE American under the new ticker symbol “USBC,” effective at market open, August 15, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in USBC Inc (AMEX: USBC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for USBC is 1.41.

The public float for USBC is 11.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. On September 24, 2025, USBC’s average trading volume was 775.28K shares.

USBC’s Market Performance

The stock of USBC Inc (USBC) has seen a 23.79% increase in the past week, with a -17.14% drop in the past month, and a -52.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.60% for USBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.72% for USBC’s stock, with a -62.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USBC Trading at -40.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares sank -20.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USBC rose by +16.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8572. In addition, USBC Inc saw -91.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for USBC Inc stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -2.05%. Equity return is now at value -2088.74%, with -828.93% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of USBC Inc (USBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.