Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Aeva Technologies Inc’s (AEVA) Stock

In the past week, AEVA stock has gone down by -0.40%, with a monthly gain of 22.35% and a quarterly plunge of -41.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.41% for Aeva Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.40% for AEVA stock, with a simple moving average of 41.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AEVA is 34.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.58% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of AEVA was 2.96M shares.

AEVA stock’s latest price update

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA)’s stock price has plunge by -5.39%relation to previous closing price of $18.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that AEVA’s Eve 1V debuts as a compact, non-contact sensor promising precision. durability, and easy integration for factory production lines.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEVA reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for AEVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AEVA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

AEVA Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares surge +16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +297.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.73. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc saw 438.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Sinha Saurabh, who sold 36,658 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Sinha Saurabh now owns 774,052 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc, valued at $505,961 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Saurabh, the Chief Financial Officer of Aeva Technologies Inc, sold 160,000 shares at $13.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Sinha Saurabh is holding 810,710 shares at $2,133,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.94% for the present operating margin

-0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc stands at -21.78%. The total capital return value is set at 9.43%. Equity return is now at value -1441.64%, with -208.22% for asset returns.

Based on Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA), the company’s capital structure generated -0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -58.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$137.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 68.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.