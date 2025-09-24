Understanding the 12.39% Volatility Levels of Genius Group Ltd’s (GNS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has gone up by 2.17% for the week, with a -6.93% drop in the past month and a 27.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.39% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of 49.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GNS is also noteworthy at 10.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GNS is 77.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on September 24, 2025 was 6.65M shares.

GNS stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has increased by 3.78% compared to its previous closing price of $0.91. However, the company has seen a 2.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that Total assets increased 20% to $121.3 million SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2025.

GNS Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8983. In addition, Genius Group Ltd saw 36.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.81% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Ltd stands at -3.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -62.29%, with -42.41% for asset returns.

Based on Genius Group Ltd (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.