Understanding the 1.92% Volatility Levels of PPG Industries, Inc’s (PPG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) has gone down by -1.96% for the week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month and a -6.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for PPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.32% for PPG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG) is above average at 18.84x. The 36-month beta value for PPG is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 15 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PPG is 225.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of PPG on September 24, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

PPG stock’s latest price update

PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG)'s stock price has decreased by -2.97% compared to its previous closing price of $109.49. However, the company has seen a -1.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $126 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PPG, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

PPG Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.89. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc saw -17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from KNAVISH TIMOTHY M, who sold 4,800 shares at the price of $118.35 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M now owns 35,833 shares of PPG Industries, Inc, valued at $568,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 16.88%, with 5.91% for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries, Inc (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.