Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has decreased by -1.67% when compared to last closing price of $105.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that In the most recent trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $105.19, indicating a -1.23% shift from the previous trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is above average at 849.18x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TWLO is 146.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWLO on September 24, 2025 was 3.58M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stock saw a decrease of 1.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Twilio Inc (TWLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $140 based on the research report published on September 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TWLO, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.03. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 65.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sold 1,807 shares at the price of $105.94 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 146,016 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $191,433 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 0.24%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $136.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.