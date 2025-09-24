TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP): A Technical Analysis

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52x compared to its average ratio. TRIP has 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for TRIP is 108.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRIP on September 24, 2025 was 3.78M shares.

TRIP stock’s latest price update

The stock of TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) has decreased by -1.98% when compared to last closing price of $18.7.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cruise Critic®, the world’s leading cruise planning site and online cruise community, is gearing up to celebrate its anniversary month with the largest giveaway in the company’s 30-year history.

TRIP’s Market Performance

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) has seen a 1.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month and a 36.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for TRIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for TRIP’s stock, with a 19.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRIP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRIP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TRIP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRIP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TRIP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRIP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TRIP Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRIP rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.86. In addition, TripAdvisor Inc saw 25.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRIP starting from Kalvert Seth J, who sold 10,880 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Kalvert Seth J now owns 136,914 shares of TripAdvisor Inc, valued at $218,005 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for TripAdvisor Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.76%, with 2.30% for asset returns.

Based on TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $218.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.