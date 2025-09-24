Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.02% compared to its previous closing price of $1.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-04 that Capital Strategy Designed to Strengthen Digital Infrastructure, Enhance Treasury Efficiency, and Accelerate Rollout of Real-Time Data-Driven Retail Platform Capital Strategy Designed to Strengthen Digital Infrastructure, Enhance Treasury Efficiency, and Accelerate Rollout of Real-Time Data-Driven Retail Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGL is -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TGL is 3.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGL on September 24, 2025 was 2.30M shares.

TGL’s Market Performance

TGL stock saw a decrease of -7.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.26% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.36% for Treasure Global Inc (TGL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for TGL’s stock, with a -74.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGL Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0870. In addition, Treasure Global Inc saw -96.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.2% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc stands at -1.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -8.88%, with -8.28% for asset returns.

Based on Treasure Global Inc (TGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -111.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -548.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.