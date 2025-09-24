Trading Update: Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock Endures 6.93% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has gone down by -4.87% for the week, with a 43.96% rise in the past month and a 228.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.93% for JMIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.18% for JMIA stock, with a simple moving average of 162.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JMIA is 122.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of JMIA was 4.56M shares.

JMIA stock’s latest price update

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.39% in relation to its previous close of $11.85. However, the company has experienced a -4.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-16 that Shares of African e-commerce giant Jumia Technologies (JMIA) rallied 22.3% on Tuesday as of 2:35 p.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JMIA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for JMIA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to JMIA, setting the target price at $3.60 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

JMIA Trading at 52.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw 140.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stands at -0.43%. The total capital return value is set at -1.15%. Equity return is now at value -176.83%, with -45.17% for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$86.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.