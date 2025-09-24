TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -1.30.

The public float for TOP is 3.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of TOP was 829.65K shares.

TOP stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)'s stock price has gone decline by -8.97% in comparison to its previous close of $1.45, however, the company has experienced a -2.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a -2.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.86% gain in the past month and a 10.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.62% for TOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for TOP’s stock, with a 2.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOP Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3025. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at -1.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -15.83%, with -11.43% for asset returns.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 26.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.