TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TNFA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TNFA) has increased by 27.07% when compared to last closing price of $3.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $TNFA–TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNFA) (“Q/C” or the “Company”) today announced that it has changed its corporate name to Q/C Technologies, Inc. and will begin trading under the new ticker symbol “QCLS” on the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective as of the market open on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Until then, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol “TNFA.” The new name Q/C Technologies represents the Company’s recent strategi.

Is It Worth Investing in TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TNFA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TNFA is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TNFA is 1.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for TNFA on September 24, 2025 was 609.22K shares.

TNFA’s Market Performance

TNFA’s stock has seen a 15.25% increase for the week, with a -34.89% drop in the past month and a -67.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.46% for TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for TNFA’s stock, with a -89.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TNFA Trading at -43.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares sank -43.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNFA rose by +13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -96.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNFA

The total capital return value is set at -0.72%. Equity return is now at value -115.40%, with -31.77% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TNFA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.