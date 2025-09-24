Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP): A Technical Analysis

The public float for TZUP is 10.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TZUP on September 24, 2025 was 695.35K shares.

TZUP stock’s latest price update

The stock of Thumzup Media Corp (NASDAQ: TZUP) has increased by 4.84% when compared to last closing price of $4.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Board of directors approves $10 million share buyback program through December 31, 2026 Recently completed its initial $1 million share repurchase of its common stock Strengthens Digital Asset Treasury with 19.106 Bitcoins and approximately 7.5 million Dogecoins LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TZUP), a digital asset accumulator and advertising industry disruptor, today announced that its board of directors has approved a $10 million share repurchase program through December 31, 2026 which is in addition to its previously announced $1 million share buyback program which was completed in September 2025.

TZUP’s Market Performance

Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP) has seen a 3.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.74% decline in the past month and a -31.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.47% for TZUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.51% for TZUP’s stock, with a -21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TZUP Trading at -45.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TZUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TZUP rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Thumzup Media Corp saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TZUP starting from STEELE ROBERT A, who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, STEELE ROBERT A now owns 608,780 shares of Thumzup Media Corp, valued at $10,319 using the latest closing price.

STEELE ROBERT A, the Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corp, purchased 2,000 shares at $4.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’25, which means that STEELE ROBERT A is holding 606,780 shares at $9,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TZUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13736.84% for the present operating margin

-71.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Thumzup Media Corp stands at -13712.76%. The total capital return value is set at -3.56%. Equity return is now at value -530.08%, with -387.91% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 95972.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

