The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Twin Vee PowerCats Co’s (VEEE) Stock

The stock of Twin Vee PowerCats Co (VEEE) has gone up by 11.32% for the week, with a 30.05% rise in the past month and a 18.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.49% for VEEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.75% for VEEE’s stock, with a -14.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ: VEEE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VEEE is 1.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VEEE on September 24, 2025 was 1.46M shares.

VEEE stock’s latest price update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ: VEEE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.50% compared to its previous closing price of $2.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE)(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that its marine technology division, Wizz Banger, Inc., has propelled BoatsForSale.com to accelerated growth through an AI-driven transformation of the platform. Since Twin Vee acquired the site in February 2025, the platform has experienced growth in organic search traffic.

VEEE Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEE rose by +10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Twin Vee PowerCats Co saw -58.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81% for the present operating margin

-0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Twin Vee PowerCats Co stands at -0.74%. The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -50.61%, with -34.50% for asset returns.

Based on Twin Vee PowerCats Co (VEEE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -68.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$12.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twin Vee PowerCats Co (VEEE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.