The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s (SBRA) Stock

The stock of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has gone down by -0.69% for the week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month and a 1.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.80% for SBRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for SBRA’s stock, with a 5.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is above average at 24.65x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SBRA is 235.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBRA on September 24, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

SBRA stock’s latest price update

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.35% compared to its previous closing price of $18.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SBRA #CONFERENCES–Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance, will host Jefferies during their So Cal Tour on September 30, 2025, at Sabra’s corpor.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBRA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.03. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw 2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from FOSTER MICHAEL J, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $18.22 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, FOSTER MICHAEL J now owns 64,725 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $200,376 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 6.66%, with 3.41% for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $412.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.