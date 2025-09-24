The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s (INTS) Stock

The stock of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has gone up by 3.31% for the week, with a -19.85% drop in the past month and a -14.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.53% for INTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for INTS’s stock, with a -79.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INTS is 43.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTS on September 24, 2025 was 4.40M shares.

INTS stock’s latest price update

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.30% compared to its previous closing price of $0.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that A pathological complete response (“pCR”) has been observed in the first patient evaluated in Cohort A, where each patient receives two doses of INT230-6 eight days apart, followed by the standard of care immunochemotherapy (“SOC”) Safety looks favorable in Cohort A Some INT230-6 patients begin to show localized skin irritation, and new patient enrollment has been paused to implement modifications to resolve the issue Patients being treated with INT230-6 continue to show significant necrosis after two doses of INT230-6 and prior to the initiation of the SOC, as shown in the photos below of a single patient’s breast tumor scans SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intensity” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: INTS), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel intratumoral cancer therapies that are designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers using its proprietary non-covalent conjugation technology, today provided an update on the INVINCIBLE-4 trial.

INTS Trading at -12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTS rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2618. In addition, Intensity Therapeutics Inc saw -93.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.33% for the present operating margin

-0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intensity Therapeutics Inc stands at -524.08%. The total capital return value is set at -5.65%. Equity return is now at value -334.12%, with -191.80% for asset returns.

Based on Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -88.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 400.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.