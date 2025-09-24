The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Diamondback Energy Inc’s (FANG) Stock

The stock of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has gone up by 2.72% for the week, with a -0.77% drop in the past month and a 2.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for FANG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.63% for FANG’s stock, with a -4.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is above average at 10.11x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FANG is 181.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FANG on September 24, 2025 was 2.05M shares.

FANG stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.41% compared to its previous closing price of $138.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-16 that In the most recent trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $138.42, indicating a +2.89% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $213. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to FANG, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

FANG Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.29. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc saw -21.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Stice Travis D., who sold 20,400 shares at the price of $142.80 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Stice Travis D. now owns 0 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc, valued at $2,913,020 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 13.55%, with 7.10% for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 33.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.