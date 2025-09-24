The 16.89% Simple Moving Average of Oruka Therapeutics Inc’s (ORKA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA) has gone up by 4.43% for the week, with a 0.81% rise in the past month and a 32.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.67% for ORKA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for ORKA’s stock, with a 16.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oruka Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ORKA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ORKA is at -0.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ORKA is 30.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ORKA on September 24, 2025 was 269.42K shares.

ORKA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oruka Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ORKA) has dropped by -9.27% compared to previous close of $17.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases, including plaque psoriasis, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing that is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $180 million to the Company, before placement agent fees and offering expenses. The PIPE financing was led by Viking Global Investors, and included participation from both new and existing investors, including Affinity Healthcare Fund, Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing, Commodore Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Deep Track Capital, Fairmount, Great Point Partners, LLC, Palo Alto Investors, LP, Perceptive Advisors, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Woodline Partners LP and a leading life sciences investment firm, among others.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORKA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORKA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ORKA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ORKA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $44 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORKA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ORKA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ORKA, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

ORKA Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORKA rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.64. In addition, Oruka Therapeutics Inc saw -37.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORKA starting from Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, who purchased 88,794 shares at the price of $11.44 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par now owns 4,148,428 shares of Oruka Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,015,803 using the latest closing price.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, the 10% Owner of Oruka Therapeutics Inc, purchased 14,950 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par is holding 4,059,634 shares at $173,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORKA

The total capital return value is set at -0.33%. Equity return is now at value -53.15%, with -51.10% for asset returns.

Based on Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -42.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -224.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$82.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.