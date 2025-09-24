The -13.88% Decline of Dynatrace Inc’s (DT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DT stock has gone up by 1.48%, with a monthly gain of 0.74% and a quarterly plunge of -10.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Dynatrace Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for DT’s stock, with a -6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) is above average at 30.01x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DT is 297.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DT on September 24, 2025 was 3.13M shares.

DT stock’s latest price update

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT)’s stock price has soared by 2.09% in relation to previous closing price of $47.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Investors with an interest in Computers – IT Services stocks have likely encountered both Leidos (LDOS) and Dynatrace (DT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $65 based on the research report published on August 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

DT Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.22. In addition, Dynatrace Inc saw -5.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Zugelder Dan, who sold 7,506 shares at the price of $49.73 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Zugelder Dan now owns 8,923 shares of Dynatrace Inc, valued at $373,306 using the latest closing price.

Greifeneder Bernd, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Dynatrace Inc, sold 86 shares at $49.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Greifeneder Bernd is holding 911 shares at $4,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 20.69%, with 13.44% for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $227.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dynatrace Inc (DT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.