Telus Corp (TU) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TU stock has gone down by -0.57%, with a monthly decline of -4.64% and a quarterly plunge of -1.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Telus Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.15% for TU’s stock, with a 2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55x compared to its average ratio. TU has 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TU is 1.53B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TU on September 24, 2025 was 3.21M shares.

TU stock’s latest price update

Telus Corp (NYSE: TU)’s stock price has increased by 0.06% compared to its previous closing price of $15.82. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (“TELUS Digital”) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) today announced that it has filed its management information circular (the “Circular”) and accompanying materials in connection with the special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to be held virtually at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on October 27, 2025 to consider the proposed arrangement with TELUS Corporation (“TELUS”) (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) (the “Arrangement”). TELUS D.

TU Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.18. In addition, Telus Corp saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 6.08%, with 1.60% for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telus Corp (TU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.