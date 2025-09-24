Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has decreased by -1.11% when compared to last closing price of $75.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that New “Plus Status” Offering Allows Travelers to Earn Additional Benefits for Flights and Everyday Purchases STAMFORD, Conn. and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is above average at 9.08x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SYF is 370.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYF on September 24, 2025 was 3.28M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

The stock of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a 0.28% increase in the past week, with a 2.10% rise in the past month, and a 15.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for SYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for SYF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $72 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to SYF, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

SYF Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.70. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 46.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Wenzel Brian J. Sr., who sold 8,514 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Aug 05 ’25. After this action, Wenzel Brian J. Sr. now owns 68,588 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $595,980 using the latest closing price.

Owens Darrell, the insider of Synchrony Financial, sold 600 shares at $67.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that Owens Darrell is holding 21,372 shares at $40,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 20.23%, with 2.73% for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.