Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) Stock Experiences 15.40% Monthly Change

In the past week, SHOO stock has gone up by 4.44%, with a monthly gain of 15.40% and a quarterly surge of 37.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Steven Madden Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.07% for SHOO’s stock, with a 9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) is above average at 25.90x. The 36-month beta value for SHOO is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SHOO is 70.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.37% of that float. The average trading volume of SHOO on September 24, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

SHOO stock’s latest price update

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.69% in comparison to its previous close of $33.16, however, the company has experienced a 4.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced that Steve Madden, the leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward accessories, and apparel is using Fivetran to centralize their advertising, web traffic, and social engagement data from its global digital footprint. The move enables Steve Madden to streamline reporting, improve campaign performance, and gain faster insights across all channels. “With Fivetran, we’re building the foundation to.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOO reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for SHOO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SHOO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

SHOO Trading at 17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.76. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd saw -31.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Davis Peter Allan, who sold 795 shares at the price of $30.65 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Davis Peter Allan now owns 6,377 shares of Steven Madden Ltd, valued at $24,368 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 11.09%, with 5.57% for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $258.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.