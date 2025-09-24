Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) has surged by 12.55% when compared to previous closing price of $2.75, but the company has seen a 6.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stardust Power Inc. (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SDST is 5.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of SDST was 925.25K shares.

SDST’s Market Performance

SDST stock saw a decrease of 6.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.08% and a quarterly a decrease of 52.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.78% for Stardust Power Inc (SDST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for SDST stock, with a simple moving average of -72.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDST stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for SDST by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SDST in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on February 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDST reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SDST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2024.

SDST Trading at -18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -22.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDST rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Stardust Power Inc saw -97.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDST starting from NANGOLO CHARLOTTE NANGULOSHI, who sold 942 shares at the price of $2.71 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, NANGOLO CHARLOTTE NANGULOSHI now owns 46,022 shares of Stardust Power Inc, valued at $2,554 using the latest closing price.

DEVASPER UDAYCHANDRA, the Chief Financial Officer of Stardust Power Inc, sold 3,870 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that DEVASPER UDAYCHANDRA is holding 64,240 shares at $10,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDST

The total capital return value is set at 6.73%. Equity return is now at value -860.70%, with -410.51% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stardust Power Inc (SDST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.