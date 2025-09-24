Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for SPRU is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPRU is 15.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.51% of that float. The average trading volume for SPRU on September 24, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

SPRU stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) has dropped by -8.62% compared to previous close of $1.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spruce Power and EnerWealth partnered to launch North Carolina’s first residential solar plus storage lease program.

SPRU’s Market Performance

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has seen a -12.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.19% gain in the past month and a -20.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.81% for SPRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for SPRU’s stock, with a -24.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRU Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU fell by -12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6175. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw -38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from Tech Eric M., who purchased 4,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, Tech Eric M. now owns 118,430 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $11,200 using the latest closing price.

Tech Eric M., the Director of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, purchased 1,000 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06 ’24, which means that Tech Eric M. is holding 1,000 shares at $2,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporation stands at -0.79%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -47.48%, with -9.03% for asset returns.

Based on Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -171.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.