Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is 27.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for SCCO is 74.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.26% of that float. On September 24, 2025, SCCO’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

SCCO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has increased by 9.21% when compared to last closing price of $110.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Investors need to pay close attention to SCCO stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

SCCO’s Market Performance

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a 12.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.13% rise in the past month, and a 25.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.11% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of 28.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $99 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SCCO, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

SCCO Trading at 21.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +22.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.59. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sold 200 shares at the price of $105.44 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 1,913 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $21,088 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sold 214 shares at $101.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 2,113 shares at $21,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.32%. Equity return is now at value 39.07%, with 19.34% for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.