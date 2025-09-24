Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.91% in relation to its previous close of $56.85. However, the company has experienced a 23.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) resulting from allegations that Soleno Therapeutics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Is It Worth Investing in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -2.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SLNO is 46.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLNO on September 24, 2025 was 1.76M shares.

SLNO’s Market Performance

SLNO’s stock has seen a 23.68% increase for the week, with a -5.20% drop in the past month and a -26.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for Soleno Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for SLNO’s stock, with a -2.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $123 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLNO reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for SLNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SLNO, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

SLNO Trading at -13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +24.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.50. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc saw 22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Hirano Patricia C, the insider of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, sold 3,830 shares at $82.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Hirano Patricia C is holding 13,206 shares at $316,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Soleno Therapeutics Inc stands at -5.54%. The total capital return value is set at -0.62%. Equity return is now at value -69.53%, with -56.90% for asset returns.

Based on Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -64.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$173.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 103.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.