SM Energy Co (SM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.51% compared to its previous closing price of $25.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that The latest trading day saw SM Energy (SM) settling at $26.5, representing a +2.51% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) Right Now?

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SM is at 2.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SM is 113.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.29% of that float. The average trading volume for SM on September 24, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

SM’s Market Performance

SM stock saw a decrease of -3.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.61% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for SM Energy Co (SM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.76% for SM’s stock, with a -11.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SM reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for SM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

SM Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.25. In addition, SM Energy Co saw -36.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Jenkins Richard A., who sold 7,726 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Jenkins Richard A. now owns 23,668 shares of SM Energy Co, valued at $220,114 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Co stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 19.27%, with 10.39% for asset returns.

Based on SM Energy Co (SM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SM Energy Co (SM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.