Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SGML is 58.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGML on September 24, 2025 was 2.71M shares.

SGML stock’s latest price update

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.46% in comparison to its previous close of $6.1, however, the company has experienced a 12.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that In the latest trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) closed at $6.06, marking a +2.02% move from the previous day.

SGML’s Market Performance

SGML’s stock has risen by 12.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.59% and a quarterly rise of 53.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for Sigma Lithium Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.12% for SGML’s stock, with a -21.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGML stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGML by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SGML in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGML reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for SGML stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2023.

SGML Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGML rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Sigma Lithium Corporation saw -42.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sigma Lithium Corporation stands at -0.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -42.91%, with -12.69% for asset returns.

Based on Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.