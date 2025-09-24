Should You Invest in Unum Group (UNM) Now?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for UNM is at 0.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UNM is 168.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for UNM on September 24, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

UNM stock’s latest price update

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)’s stock price has increased by 0.91% compared to its previous closing price of $76.7. However, the company has seen a 3.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-16 that Unum Group (UNM) remains a Buy, with strong execution on EPS growth, shareholder returns, and a healthy balance sheet supporting long-term value. UNM’s pricing power, workplace benefits focus, and de-risking of legacy LTC business drive robust profits and tangible book value growth. Despite a recent earnings miss, management guides for 8-12% EPS growth, continued buybacks, and further capital allocation to dividends and reinvestment.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM’s stock has risen by 3.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.91% and a quarterly drop of -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Unum Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.86% for UNM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $91 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to UNM, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

UNM Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.80. In addition, Unum Group saw 34.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 13.95%, with 2.81% for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.45 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unum Group (UNM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.