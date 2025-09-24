Should You Invest in Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for EPIX is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EPIX is 44.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.23% of that float. The average trading volume for EPIX on September 24, 2025 was 6.13M shares.

EPIX stock’s latest price update

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX)’s stock price has decreased by -9.26% compared to its previous closing price of $0.21. However, the company has seen a -7.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Shareholders expected to receive approximately $0.12 per share in cash upon closing of transaction and up to approximately $0.14 per CVR under revised terms Further Adjourns Special Meeting to October 3, 2025 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept.

EPIX’s Market Performance

EPIX’s stock has fallen by -7.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -76.12% and a quarterly drop of -89.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.72% for Essa Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.34% for EPIX stock, with a simple moving average of -88.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on November 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to EPIX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

EPIX Trading at -83.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -29.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2184. In addition, Essa Pharma Inc saw -97.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPIX starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who sold 156 shares at the price of $1.88 back on Aug 05 ’25. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 560,797 shares of Essa Pharma Inc, valued at $293 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V, the 10% Owner of Essa Pharma Inc, sold 7,879,583 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01 ’24, which means that BIOTECH GROWTH N V is holding 0 shares at $12,018,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.2% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Essa Pharma Inc stands at -186.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -21.25%, with -20.78% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$28.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -568.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 69.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.