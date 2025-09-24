Should You Invest in Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Now?

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EGO is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EGO is 202.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for EGO on September 24, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

EGO stock’s latest price update

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO)’s stock price has increased by 0.39% compared to its previous closing price of $28.5. However, the company has seen a 4.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that With rising gold prices and solid demand boding well for the Zacks Mining – Gold industry, investors may watch stocks like NEM, FNV, KGC, EGO and NGD.

EGO’s Market Performance

EGO’s stock has risen by 4.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.80% and a quarterly rise of 40.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Eldorado Gold Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.12% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 51.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EGO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EGO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $20 based on the research report published on May 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

EGO Trading at 21.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.46. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corp saw 65.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corp stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.82%, with 7.26% for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $670.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.