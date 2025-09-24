Should You Invest in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for DVAX is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DVAX is 116.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.09% of that float. The average trading volume for DVAX on September 24, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

DVAX stock’s latest price update

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.35% in relation to its previous close of $9.59. However, the company has experienced a 2.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-27 that EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

DVAX’s Market Performance

Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) has experienced a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.53% drop in the past month, and a -0.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for DVAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for DVAX’s stock, with a -14.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DVAX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corp saw -13.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Myers Scott Dunseth, who purchased 3,800 shares at the price of $10.82 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Myers Scott Dunseth now owns 35,004 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp, valued at $41,116 using the latest closing price.

Deep Track Biotechnology Maste, the 10% Owner of Dynavax Technologies Corp, sold 1,094,994 shares at $11.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that Deep Track Biotechnology Maste is holding 16,696,492 shares at $12,077,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corp stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -9.28%, with -5.45% for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $45.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.