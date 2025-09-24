Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is above average at 15.92x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SJ is 15.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SJ on September 24, 2025 was 33.34K shares.

SJ stock’s latest price update

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.71% in comparison to its previous close of $0.66, however, the company has experienced a -17.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-27 that BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”, or “we”) (NASDAQ: SJ), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025. Second Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Summaries Total revenues decreased to RMB349.0 million (US$48.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from RMB374.8 million in the same period of 2024.

SJ’s Market Performance

SJ’s stock has fallen by -17.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.07% and a quarterly drop of -26.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.78% for Scienjoy Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.33% for SJ’s stock, with a -31.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SJ Trading at -22.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares sank -21.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ fell by -17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7006. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw -34.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 0.94%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $56.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.