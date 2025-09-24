Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.86% in relation to its previous close of $23.58. However, the company has experienced a 9.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 26, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC), if they purchased the Company’s securities (1) between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to S.

Is It Worth Investing in Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SOC is 76.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.53% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of SOC was 3.26M shares.

SOC’s Market Performance

The stock of Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) has seen a 9.18% increase in the past week, with a -14.94% drop in the past month, and a 11.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.36% for SOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for SOC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SOC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SOC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Sell” to SOC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

SOC Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOC rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.05. In addition, Sable Offshore Corp saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOC starting from Pilgrim Global ICAV, who sold 167,175 shares at the price of $21.98 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, Pilgrim Global ICAV now owns 9,933,394 shares of Sable Offshore Corp, valued at $3,674,506 using the latest closing price.

Pilgrim Global ICAV, the 10% Owner of Sable Offshore Corp, sold 143,806 shares at $25.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that Pilgrim Global ICAV is holding 10,100,569 shares at $3,648,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.5% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sable Offshore Corp stands at 1.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.41%. Equity return is now at value -179.45%, with -33.81% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$548.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 115.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.