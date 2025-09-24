Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) Stock Observes -11.98% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) has seen a -22.61% decrease in the past week, with a -4.15% drop in the past month, and a 50.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.80% for RMTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.18% for RMTI’s stock, with a -11.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RMTI is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RMTI is 28.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume of RMTI on September 24, 2025 was 1.37M shares.

RMTI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) has dropped by -1.11% compared to previous close of $1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-10 that Rockwell Medical (RMTI) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for RMTI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RMTI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $5 based on the research report published on November 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMTI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RMTI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2019.

RMTI Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI fell by -23.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5803. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc saw -71.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMTI starting from Chole Timothy, who sold 2,868 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Chole Timothy now owns 128,167 shares of Rockwell Medical Inc, valued at $2,352 using the latest closing price.

Neri Jesse, the SVP and CFO of Rockwell Medical Inc, sold 886 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Neri Jesse is holding 126,614 shares at $727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Medical Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -8.65%, with -4.41% for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.