Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.92% compared to its previous closing price of $3.1. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCKT is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RCKT is 98.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.70% of that float. The average trading volume of RCKT on September 24, 2025 was 3.87M shares.

RCKT’s Market Performance

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has seen a 10.42% increase in the past week, with a -5.49% drop in the past month, and a 26.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for RCKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for RCKT’s stock, with a -49.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCKT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RCKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RCKT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

RCKT Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -83.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Bjork Elisabeth, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Bjork Elisabeth now owns 40,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $34,100 using the latest closing price.

Militello John, the insider of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 699 shares at $3.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Militello John is holding 56,285 shares at $2,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.14% for the present operating margin

-0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -28.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.71%. Equity return is now at value -69.65%, with -59.33% for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -141.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$247.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.