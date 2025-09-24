Real-Time Update: Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a -6.39% drop in the past month, and a -8.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.67% for IMMX’s stock, with a -3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMMX is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IMMX is 16.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMMX on September 24, 2025 was 211.07K shares.

IMMX stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.48% compared to its previous closing price of $2.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that – On track for first FDA Biologics License Application (BLA) approved cell therapy in orphan indication relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis –

IMMX Trading at -14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc saw 15.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 1,140,937 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc, valued at $5,050 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc, purchased 2,600 shares at $1.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 290,659 shares at $5,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.99% for the present operating margin

-1.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Immix Biopharma Inc stands at -240.18%. The total capital return value is set at -4.23%. Equity return is now at value -162.04%, with -104.01% for asset returns.

Based on Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$21.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 503.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.