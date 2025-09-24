Real-Time Update: Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) has seen a 29.85% increase in the past week, with a 31.30% gain in the past month, and a 70.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for CDTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.69% for CDTX’s stock, with a 142.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CDTX is 19.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDTX on September 24, 2025 was 779.53K shares.

CDTX stock’s latest price update

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.58% compared to its previous closing price of $73.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that – Update based on FDA End-of- Phase 2 meeting outcome – Phase 3 study start accelerated by six months, in time for the fall 2025 Northern Hemisphere flu season – A single Phase 3 trial of CD388, if successful, may be sufficient for BLA approval – Phase 3 study population expanded to include adults over 65 years of age in addition to subjects with high-risk co-morbidities and immune compromised status SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company applying its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced updates to its planned Phase 3 registrational trial of CD388 following its End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $41 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDTX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at 31.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +24.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +28.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +318.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.96. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc saw 647.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Davarpanah Nicole Negar, who sold 474 shares at the price of $62.86 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Davarpanah Nicole Negar now owns 31,418 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $29,797 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Cidara Therapeutics Inc, purchased 2,272,727 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26 ’25, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 3,365,523 shares at $99,999,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -37.05%, with -33.09% for asset returns.

Based on Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -55.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$176.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.