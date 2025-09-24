Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PC stock has gone up by 4.90%, with a monthly gain of 23.34% and a quarterly surge of 35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.44% for PC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (NASDAQ: PC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PC is 0.92.

The public float for PC is 0.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PC on September 24, 2025 was 166.73K shares.

PC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (NASDAQ: PC) has increased by 0.35% when compared to last closing price of $8.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (“PC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PC), previously announced a Share Consolidation (“Reverse Split”) of its Class A Ordinary Shares on July 11, 2025. A Reverse Stock Split of 1:9 will take place with a record date of July 21, 2025, and the Class A Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on a Reverse Stock Split adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the open of trading on July 22, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol of “PC”. Currently, there are 18,652,750 Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the number of Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding will be 2,072,528.

PC Trading at 21.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.03% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for PC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.95%.

Based on Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42314.0 with net debt to EBITDA at -114.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.